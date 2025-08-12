A bizarre scene occurred during a match of the Amazonas Championship in women's football: captain Fabiola throws herself flat on the pitch - for no apparent reason. blue News shows you exactly what was behind it in the video.

Celia Goldschmid

No time? blue News summarizes for you A swarm of bees attacks a women's football match in Itacoatiara, Brazil.

The game had to be interrupted in the second half as a result.

Thanks to the professional, quick action of the captain, no one was injured. Show more

An unusual scene occurred during a women's football championship match in the state of Amazonas: captain Fabiola suddenly dropped flat on the ground for no apparent reason.

"Down, down!" shouted the captain, and all the players dropped to the ground almost in sync.

The reaction may seem unusual at first, but it is exactly right.

Stay calm with swarms of bees

The rule with swarms of bees is: don't run away, stay calm. Movement can also provoke the animals. However, if you lie down and stay as still as possible, you minimize your attack surface and appear less threatening to the bees.

blue News shows you how the situation ends on the Brazilian pitch in the video.

