While Rolex boss Jean-Frédéric Dufour invites Donald Trump to a tennis tournament, Nick Hayek counters the US punitive tariffs with an ironic Swatch special edition. The Swiss watch giants choose very different tactics in the customs dispute.

Hayek sharply criticizes the Federal Council and political parties because, in his view, Switzerland is too lenient towards the USA and calls for a stronger stance.

Despite tariffs, Swiss watch manufacturers have increased their sales in the USA, while machine and metal companies are coming under pressure and are considering relocating production abroad. Show more

Rolex boss Jean-Frédéric Dufour is seeking contact with Trump: he has invited the US President to the final of the US Open. Nick Hayek from the Swatch Group takes a different approach. Instead of flattery, he relies on irony in the customs dispute. According to "Schweiz am Wochenende", the special watch that Swatch is using to taunt Trump's tariffs comes directly from Hayek.

The new model is called "What if...Tariffs?". Tariff is one of Trump's favorite words. The reversed pair of numbers 3 and 9 is striking - a reference to the level of US tariffs of 39 percent. There is a percentage sign on the back. The price: 139 francs - hardly a coincidence. The watch is only sold in Switzerland, in eleven stores and online. The advertising says: "Hopefully it's only a limited edition." What is meant is that the US tariffs will soon disappear.

"Switzerland is weak and will give in immediately"

Hayek explained to "Schweiz am Wochenende": "It is Swatch's tradition to launch collections with a certain message or a positive provocation." It is also about "ensuring that our people don't fall asleep", says Hayek.

He criticized the political leadership - "the Federal Council and also the parties", who had allowed Switzerland to look bad worldwide. "We are sending out the message: Switzerland is weak and it will give in immediately. We are easy to panic." A "catastrophic signal", according to Hayek. Swatch wanted to convey a different image with a wink.

According to Hayek, people from abroad had contacted him. They were surprised that a strong, independent country like Switzerland was not standing up to the USA. "Fight!", he had heard. In Switzerland, on the other hand, it's all about adding up investments and presenting Trump with the highest possible figures.

Confederation seeks more US investments

Seco is currently asking large Swiss companies how much they want to invest in the USA over the next few years - in the hope of driving up these figures.

During a phone call with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, Trump boasted that the EU was paying him huge sums: "They pay me 600 billion, what do you pay me?" Translated: "They pay me 600 billion, what do you pay me?" According to the transcript of the conversation, to which CH Media refers, Keller-Sutter replied: Switzerland is smaller, but: "Our companies will invest at least 150, possibly even 200 billion." Now Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin's Department of Economic Affairs is looking for further commitments - including from Swatch.

Does that make sense? Hayek doesn't say, but he does hint that he would rather show that Switzerland could invest less rather than more - especially as it is one of the largest US investors anyway.

20 percent more sales in the USA

The Swiss watch industry is currently doing well. The tariffs have hurt it less than expected. Swatch increased its prices in the USA by 5 percent after the first tariffs in April - but sales still rose by 20 percent. The Group is now planning further price increases, but expects sales to remain strong. Rolex is not disclosing any details, but the punitive tariffs do not appear to have had any impact there either.

The situation is different in the machinery and metal industry. According to Swissmem, one in three companies is considering relocating parts of its production abroad. Thousands of jobs could be lost in Switzerland. Companies with a high proportion of US exports are particularly affected, including Victorinox (pocket knives) and Thermoplan (coffee machines).