The Swatch Group increased its revenue in the first half of 2026 and, according to its own figures, gained market share. However, the watchmaker’s earnings continued to decline. Business picked up slightly during the summer months.

The Swatch Group was able to increase its revenue again in the first half of 2026. (File photo)

Watches Swatch Reports Sales Growth in the First Half of the Year

Swatch Group's revenue rose by 2.0 percent to 3.12 billion Swiss francs in the first six months, the company announced on Monday. The strong Swiss franc continues to weigh on business. In local currencies, sales therefore grew by 8.5 percent. Analysts had expected organic growth of 5.7 percent.

The watchmaker cites robust momentum across all price segments and on all continents as the driver of its revenue growth, supported by its diverse brand portfolio, new products, and greater efficiency in the retail sector.

Margin Continues to Shrink

The Group's profitability remains weak: Operating profit (EBIT) fell by just under 24 percent to 52 million Swiss francs, and the corresponding margin declined further by 0.5 percentage points to 1.7 percent.

The bottom line was a very modest net profit of 16 million Swiss francs, down from an already low 17 million in the first half of 2025. With these results, the Swatch Group fell short of analysts' expectations.

Acceleration in the Summer

The company added that the acceleration in growth seen in May and June was confirmed in the first weeks of July. For the second half of 2026, Swatch expects significant sales growth and a marked improvement in profitability, driven by better utilization of production capacity.

The company emphasizes that, thanks to its vertically integrated production structure and its deliberate efforts to preserve jobs, it is able to respond quickly to increased demand. This is weighing on profitability.