Swatch launches a special watch in response to Trump's tariffs. Swatch

In response to the 39 percent tariffs on Swiss goods announced by Donald Trump, Swatch is launching a special model with tongue-in-cheek details. The "What if... tariffs?" edition is only available in Switzerland - and could disappear again quickly.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swatch is launching the "What if... tariffs?" special edition exclusively in eleven Swiss stores and online.

The watch alludes to the "39" in several ways - including the reversed numbers 3 and 9 on the dial and a percentage sign on the battery cover.

According to Swatch, sales will end as soon as the USA changes its tariffs for Switzerland; the price is 139 francs. Show more

Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch is using the debate surrounding the 39 percent tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump to make a pointed appearance: the special model "What if... tariffs?" has been available since Wednesday - exclusively in Switzerland and in eleven selected stores as well as in the online store. This was first reported by the "Handelszeitung".

The campaign is deliberately ambiguous. Advertisements are emblazoned with the phrase "Hopefully, just a limited edition" - combined with the message that this "activation" may only be short-lived. A spokesperson told Handelszeitung that sales would be stopped immediately as soon as the USA changed its tariffs for Switzerland.

The number 39 appears again and again

The design is also intended as a message: 3 and 9 are reversed on the dial so that the 39 stands out; there is a percentage sign on the battery cover.

The price of 139 francs also alludes to the number. Swatch spoke to the "Handelszeitung" newspaper about a "positive provocation" that is part of the brand's DNA - and about shaking up the federal government, which has "apparently forgotten" about the issue.

According to Swatch, the watch is only available in limited quantities. It can be purchased in 11 of the brand's Swiss stores and online.