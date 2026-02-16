According to investigators, the man allegedly sold sex with his wife to more than a hundred men. Symbolbild: Steffen Trumpf/dpa

A man from Sweden is alleged to have sold his wife for sexual acts for more than three years. The public prosecutor's office has identified 120 men.

Philipp Fischer

In the north of Sweden, a man is suspected of having sold sex with his wife to more than a hundred men. "He is suspected of having facilitated the provision of sexual services to the victims or of having enriched himself financially," prosecutor Ida Annerstedt told the AFP news agency on Monday. The man has been remanded in custody on suspicion of "pimping".

Swedish prostitution law prohibits buying sex, but not selling it. The man, who is in his sixties, was reportedly arrested at the end of October after his wife reported him to the police. The man denies the allegations.

Man already known to the police

According to Annerstedt, the police are investigating other alleged crimes committed by the man. They did not give any details and referred to the confidentiality of the ongoing investigation. According to broadcaster SVT, the man had previously been convicted of several offenses, including assault and coercion.

Annerstedt also did not want to say whether his wife, who is in her fifties, was forced to sell sex or not. The alleged offenses are said to have occurred from January 2022 until the man's arrest last year. Annerstedt said she expected to bring charges in mid-March.

According to the prosecutor, 120 men suspected of buying sexual services have been identified. However, it was unlikely that all of them could be investigated as part of the main investigation. Once the case is closed, separate investigations could be launched against the buyers.