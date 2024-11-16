Some people are afraid of spiders, others of heights. However, the Swedish Minister for Gender Equality, Paulina Brandberg, suffers from a very special phobia: a banana phobia. She herself calls it the "strangest phobia in the world".
Banana phobia is rare. When sufferers see or smell the fruit, they can experience profuse sweating, anxiety and nausea.
"I get professional help"
Brandberg told the Swedish newspaper "Expressen": "I get professional help." Employees of the minister speak of a "severe allergy" that Brandburg has.
The newspaper has now published internal documents that show how the minister deals with her phobia at work. Her employees have to ensure that no bananas can be seen or found before external appointments, and emails to this effect are also sent to the hosts in advance. Accordingly, "no traces of bananas should be found in the rooms."
Other politicians support Brandberg
Even Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson explained on Thursday that the phobia did not affect his cabinet member's work. "I am surprised when a hard-working minister is reduced to a phobia and people make fun of it. I think we should be better than that."
Det var inte lätt för mig att läsa eller dela den här artikeln. Jag lider nämligen av samma åkomma som @Pau_Brandberg Vi må ha haft många tuffa debatter om villkor i arbetslivet, men i den här frågan står vi enade mot en gemensam fiende. https://t.co/c04oqGlDQj
There is also support for the liberal politician from the opposite political camp: Teresa Carvalho from the Social Democrats wrote on X: "We have been through many tough negotiations about conditions in working life. But in this case, we stand together against a common enemy." Carvalho wanted to express that she herself has a deep aversion to bananas.