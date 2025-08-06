A data leak has occurred at Swiss. Andreas Arnold/dpa

Due to an internal error, sensitive data from assessments for Swiss pilots was inadvertently accessible for around two months - even to unauthorized persons.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to an internal error at Swiss, sensitive data from pilot assessments was accessible without authorization for around two months.

Around 70 accesses were made by internal employees and a small circle of partners before access was blocked on August 1.

No passenger data was affected. Show more

Swiss inadvertently made sensitive data from pilot assessments accessible to unauthorized persons. The reason for this was an internal error in data storage.

After an employee reported the incident on August 1, Swiss immediately blocked access, as the airline announced on Wednesday. "A larger group" of internal employees and a "limited circle" of partners had access to the data for around two months. The data was accessed around 70 times.

According to the information provided, no personal data of passengers or other employees was affected. Furthermore, it was not a hacker attack. "Additional protective measures" are now being implemented, according to Swiss.