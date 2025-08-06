Swiss inadvertently made sensitive data from pilot assessments accessible to unauthorized persons. The reason for this was an internal error in data storage.
After an employee reported the incident on August 1, Swiss immediately blocked access, as the airline announced on Wednesday. "A larger group" of internal employees and a "limited circle" of partners had access to the data for around two months. The data was accessed around 70 times.
According to the information provided, no personal data of passengers or other employees was affected. Furthermore, it was not a hacker attack. "Additional protective measures" are now being implemented, according to Swiss.