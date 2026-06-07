On Sunday, a Swiss jet on its way from Zurich to Delhi had to turn back. This was reported by "Blick" and "20 Minuten". The reason for this was a warning about possible solid particles in the fuel. After flying for over four hours, the Airbus 330 turned back over the Black Sea.
The fuel and oil circuit monitoring system reported "possible solid particles in the fuel to engine 1", said a Swiss spokeswoman, adding: "The engine monitoring system also displayed an error message for engine 1."
Over 350 passengers affected
In consultation with experts on the ground, the crew therefore decided to bring the Airbus back to Zurich. Swiss spokeswoman Nicole Meier told Blick: "It is possible that the system triggered a warning message without particles actually being present."
According to the information, 151 passengers were on board the Airbus. A further 218 passengers were also affected, as the return flight from Delhi to Zurich also had to be canceled.