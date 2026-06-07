A Swiss Airbus 330 was on its way to Delhi and had to return to Zurich. IMAGO/Sergio Brunetti (Archivbild)

A Swiss Airbus had to turn back on its way from Zurich to Delhi due to possible solid particles in the fuel. Because the return flight also had to be canceled, over 350 passengers were affected.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to possible solid particles in the fuel and an error message for one of the engines, a Swiss Airbus had to return to Zurich.

There were 151 passengers on board the flight to Delhi.

As the return flight from Delhi also had to be canceled as a result, a further 218 passengers were affected. Show more

On Sunday, a Swiss jet on its way from Zurich to Delhi had to turn back. This was reported by "Blick" and "20 Minuten". The reason for this was a warning about possible solid particles in the fuel. After flying for over four hours, the Airbus 330 turned back over the Black Sea.

The fuel and oil circuit monitoring system reported "possible solid particles in the fuel to engine 1", said a Swiss spokeswoman, adding: "The engine monitoring system also displayed an error message for engine 1."

Over 350 passengers affected

In consultation with experts on the ground, the crew therefore decided to bring the Airbus back to Zurich. Swiss spokeswoman Nicole Meier told Blick: "It is possible that the system triggered a warning message without particles actually being present."

According to the information, 151 passengers were on board the Airbus. A further 218 passengers were also affected, as the return flight from Delhi to Zurich also had to be canceled.