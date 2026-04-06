A Swiss flight landed in Brussels due to an unusual odor in the galley. (archive picture) Bild: Keystone

A Swiss aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Brussels Airport. The reason for this was an unusual odor in the front galley.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Brussels due to an unusual odor in the galley.

168 passengers and 6 crew members had to leave the plane.

According to a Swiss spokeswoman, the passengers were accommodated in hotels. Show more

A Swiss aircraft made an emergency landing at Brussels Airport on Monday evening due to an unusual odor in the front galley. The 168 passengers and 6 crew members left the plane in the normal way, according to a spokeswoman.

No one was injured in the incident, the Swiss spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency. As a precautionary measure, the airport had called out the fire department, which is standard procedure in such situations. The spokeswoman confirmed a report by the Belgian news agency Belga.

Passengers were accommodated in hotels

The flight was en route from London to Zurich. According to the spokesperson, the passengers were accommodated in hotels. The airline is taking care of the rebooking of their journeys. Swiss sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers by this unscheduled landing, the spokesperson added.