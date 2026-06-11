The three major Swiss airports handled more passengers and cargo during the 2025/26 winter season. In contrast, the number of flights declined slightly.

The three major Swiss airports in Basel, Geneva, and Zurich recorded an increase in passengers and cargo last year. (File photo)

From November 2025 to April 2026, a total of 27.2 million passengers flew through one of the three airports in Zurich, Geneva, and Basel. This represents an increase of 3.7 percent, the Public Transport Information Service (Litra) announced on Thursday.

Zurich Airport was the main driver of this growth. The country’s largest airport handled 14.8 million travelers. This is 6.7 percent more than in the same period last year. As a result, demand remains at a high level, Litra wrote. This is attributable, among other things, to a high seat occupancy rate of over 80 percent.

At Geneva Airport, the number of passengers increased by 1.8 percent to 8.7 million. In contrast, EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Fribourg was hampered by the renovation of the main runway from mid-April to mid-May. As a result, the number of passengers fell by 2.6 percent to 3.8 million.

Desire to travel remains high

The public’s need for mobility remains strong, Litra wrote: “This trend is linked to a stable economic situation and consistently high demand in both tourism and business travel.”

Cargo volumes at the three airports increased by 1.5 percent to 320,250 tons. The slight increase is attributable to Geneva Airport, which posted a substantial gain of 15.2 percent. In contrast, cargo volumes at Zurich (-0.8 percent) and Basel (-0.3 percent) airports declined slightly.

Despite the increase in passengers and cargo, there were slightly fewer flights: Across Switzerland, takeoffs and landings at Basel, Geneva, and Zurich decreased by 0.4 percent compared to the same period last year, totaling 247,525.

EuroAirport Basel saw the largest decline, with a drop of just over 11 percent. Geneva also saw a decline of 1.6 percent. In contrast, Zurich Airport handled 4.2 percent more takeoffs and landings despite cancellations in the flight schedule.