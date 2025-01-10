The man took his own life. Photo: Monika Skolimowska/dpa sda

The Swiss prisoner who died in an Iranian prison is said to have secretly taken soil samples beforehand, according to Iranian media. According to the Swiss Foreign Ministry, the 64-year-old man was traveling in Iran as a tourist.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 64-year-old Swiss tourist was arrested in Iran at the end of October 2024 on suspicion of espionage

According to the authorities, he took his own life in Semnan prison.

The Swiss embassy demanded consular access and an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Switzerland is pressing for a full investigation into the case and the return of the body. Show more

The man was arrested during the Israeli airstrike on Iran at the end of October 2024, reported the Nurnews portal, which maintains good contacts in the Iranian security apparatus. The intelligence service had accused him of taking soil samples in a desert region.

The man was then arrested by the secret service and taken to Semnan prison, almost 200 kilometers east of the Iranian capital Tehran. According to official statements, he took his own life there on Thursday. The Iranian news portal Tabnak reported that the Iranians are said to have arrested not only the Swiss national, but also a network of collaborators.

64-year-old was traveling as a tourist

The Swiss national is a 64-year-old man who had been traveling as a tourist in Iran, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) wrote on Friday at the request of Keystone-SDA. He had not been resident in Switzerland for almost 20 years and had last lived in southern Africa.

The Swiss embassy in Tehran was informed by the Iranian authorities on December 10, 2024 that a Swiss national had been arrested on suspicion of espionage, the FDFA said.

Since then, the Swiss embassy in Tehran has been in daily contact with the Iranian authorities to obtain more information on the circumstances of the arrest and access to the detained Swiss national, according to the FDFA. However, due to the accusations of espionage/national security, the requested consular access was not granted during the ongoing preliminary investigation phase, the FDFA added. On Thursday, the embassy was informed that the Swiss national had taken his own life in prison.

No other Swiss nationals detained in Iran

According to the FDFA, Switzerland is demanding detailed information from the Iranian authorities about the reasons for his arrest and a full investigation into the circumstances of his death. Another top priority is the repatriation of the body to Switzerland, which should take place in the next few days. The FDFA is assisting the relatives of the deceased within the framework of consular protection.

There are currently no Swiss nationals in Iranian custody, the FDFA added.