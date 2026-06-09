The Swiss Armed Forces will be taking part in a NATO digital defense exercise in Poland from 10 June. For three weeks, the experts will test networking with the systems of 40 other nations.

For three weeks, 3,500 specialists from 41 nations are preparing for a digital emergency. Specialists from the Swiss Armed Forces are also taking part in the NATO exercise in Poland. (archive picture)

The exercise is about the further development of technical standards and procedures "across alliance borders", as the Swiss Armed Forces announced on Tuesday.

Specialist units from the Cyber Command and the Operations Command as well as representatives from Armasuisse and other IT and security sectors are taking part in the exercise in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The focus is on the exchange of information and secure communication solutions.

The Swiss Armed Forces are paying particular attention to operations in space: the integration of satellite-based real-time situation pictures shows how important digital and technical networking is for joint military operations, according to the Armed Forces.

The Swiss Armed Forces regularly take part in NATO exercises, including cyber exercises. The joint exercise with NATO member and partner states is important for promoting "multinational interoperability". The results are to be evaluated in the coming months and incorporated into the army's ongoing digitalization and networking projects.