Twenty-two members of the Swiss Armed Forces, who had been fighting the wildfires in Corsica using three Super Puma helicopters, returned to Switzerland on Friday. Since July 28, they had dropped 452 metric tons of water to extinguish the fires.

They took off for Corsica on July 28 and are now back: The Swiss Army assisted French authorities in fighting wildfires using Super Puma helicopters. (File photo)

In a statement, the army gave a positive assessment of the 11-day mission. At the request of the French authorities, the team provided support—particularly in hard-to-reach terrain—and made an important contribution to fighting the wildfires. The cooperation worked “excellently.”

"The mission was particularly challenging due to the high temperatures, the intense heat, and the demanding topographical conditions on site," the Army added. It noted that a great deal of valuable experience had been gained for future missions of a similar nature.

Earlier this week, the army extended its mission in Corsica by four days due to ongoing support needs. Switzerland also provided assistance with firefighting efforts on the French Atlantic coast, where specialists from the Geneva Fire and Rescue Service supported the local authorities’ firefighting efforts.