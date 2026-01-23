Due to the continuing need for support, the Swiss Army is extending its mission in Corsica by four more days. Three Super Puma helicopters are assisting French emergency responders there in fighting wildfires.

Three Super Puma helicopters carrying 22 emergency responders took off from Locarno on Tuesday, bound for Corsica. (File photo)

The three helicopters took off from the Locarno military airfield on Tuesday and have been assisting local emergency responders since Wednesday in fighting fires in hard-to-reach areas, the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection, and Sports (VBS) announced on Saturday.

Switzerland will continue to support firefighting efforts on the ground through Thursday, after which the emergency response teams will be repatriated on Friday. According to the army, the helicopters deployed have transported approximately 157 metric tons of water for firefighting as of Friday evening.

A total of 22 people were reportedly on board the three Super Puma helicopters, including firefighting specialists, mechanics, and two members of the humanitarian aid team from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

The mission falls under the overall responsibility of the Swiss Confederation’s Humanitarian Aid Division, which is part of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). The costs associated with the mission are covered by existing appropriations from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) and the Federal Department of Defense (DDPS).