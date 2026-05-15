A Swiss Air Force Cougar AS532 helicopter with the identification T-340 during a flare mission on the Axalp in Bern. imago images/Björn Trotzki

Swiss helicopter pilots are going to a training camp in France: the army wants to practise shooting with the Cougar in Solenzara.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Armed Forces will be practicing shooting from the Cougar helicopter in Solenzara, France, from 15 to 22 May.

Because training with live weapons is hardly possible here in Switzerland, Switzerland is relying on cooperation with other countries. Show more

The Swiss Armed Forces train in shooting from helicopters in France. Due to limited possibilities at home and to strengthen international cooperation, such exercises take place abroad. This is intended to improve defense capabilities.

The exercise will take place from May 15 to 22, 2026 in Solenzara (F), the army announced on Friday. A Cougar helicopter will be used for the exercise. The aim of the training is to practise shooting at flying targets and to test the corresponding deployment procedures.

Shooting with long weapons from a helicopter is particularly complex. On the one hand because of the helicopter's unstable platform, and on the other because of changing wind conditions.

Training hardly possible in Switzerland

Training is therefore subject to strict regulations and requires high safety standards. It is only carried out in specially approved areas with clearly defined safety zones.

The air force can only carry out such complex training in Switzerland to a limited extent. Geographical, airspace and operational conditions are the reason for this. The Federal Council also decided in 2024 to intensify international military cooperation in a targeted manner.

This will enable the Armed Forces to compensate for these restrictions. The Armed Forces benefit from the experience, procedures and standards of international partners. In addition, interoperability with partner armed forces will be strengthened and operational readiness will be further developed under realistic conditions.