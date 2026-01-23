The Swiss Army has begun preparations for another major military exercise abroad. Next year, approximately 1,000 Swiss Army personnel are scheduled to train in urban combat in Germany alongside German and Austrian units.

Last year, the Swiss Army trained abroad as part of the “Trias 25” exercise—at that time in Allentsteig, Austria. (File photo)

An advance detachment of about 70 Swiss military personnel is traveling to Gardelegen in Saxony-Anhalt in the coming days, the Swiss Army announced on Tuesday. The unit will work with German partners to test the procedures for the “Trias 27” exercise and evaluate the interoperability of simulation systems.

Around 1,000 Swiss military personnel are expected to participate in the exercise in May and June 2027. They will train at the Altmark military training area, which features a mock city with urban infrastructure such as a subway and an airport.

Service abroad is voluntary for service members and counts toward their mandatory service. The search for volunteers is focused primarily on Mechanized Brigade 11. However, additional personnel from all branches of the army are also being sought, the announcement added.

Through such training exercises at large foreign training areas, the army strengthens its defense capabilities. In addition, cooperation with neighboring armies is promoted.

Second Major Exercise Abroad in a Short Span of Time

Last year, the army already conducted training abroad as part of the “Trias 25” exercise—at that time in Allentsteig, Austria.

Switzerland must take its security into its own hands and use all available means to do so, including international cooperation. “Autonomy in security policy is not realistic; our responses must be just as cross-border as the threats themselves,” said Defense Minister Martin Pfister last year.

If Switzerland collaborates with international partners, it gains access to security-related information and early-warning systems. It also gains access to modern defense technologies and can participate in multinational exercises. “Trias 25” is an example of this, Pfister said at the time.