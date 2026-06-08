The Swiss Armed Forces are modernizing their artillery and have signed a corresponding procurement contract. The new system will replace the M109 self-propelled howitzer from the 1960s and is expected to be delivered from 2031.

The Federal Armaments Office has signed the contract for a German artillery system on a Swiss chassis.

The contract was concluded with the manufacturer KNDS Germany, as announced by the Federal Armaments Office Armasuisse on Monday. The new AGM Artillery Gun Module artillery system is to be mounted on a Swiss carrier platform.

In total, the army is procuring one prototype and 32 series systems. In addition to the vehicles, the contract also includes funding for ammunition logistics, training and simulation systems as well as spare parts, documentation and tools. A prototype is to be completed in 2027 and tested the following year.

The new system should be faster and more effective. Modern sensor technology, digital guidance and automated processes should also improve protection and responsiveness during operations, Armasuisse added.

Artillery to close gaps

The procurement is part of the Armed Forces Dispatch 2025, which the Federal Council submitted to Parliament. In it, 1.7 billion Swiss francs were requested and approved for defense projects. However, an additional billion for anti-aircraft ammunition was rejected.

The requests were justified by the deteriorating security situation in Europe. The investments are intended to close capability gaps in the army. Defense Minister Martin Pfister said that it was important to be prepared for various threats.