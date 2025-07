A Swiss sportsman has died during a triathlon in a lake in Salzburg. The man apparently suffered a cardiac arrest while swimming.

During the swimming discipline of a triathlon in Obertrum, a Swiss athlete apparently suffered a cardiac arrest. Symbolbild: Daniel Karmann/dpa

The 62-year-old apparently suffered a cardiac arrest while swimming.

The man was brought ashore but died despite resuscitation. Show more

A 62-year-old Swiss man died during a triathlon in Obertrum in Salzburg's Flachgau region on Sunday. This was confirmed by the police to the APA news agency.

The man had taken part in the aquabike competition - 1.9 kilometers of swimming and 90 kilometers of cycling. According to previous findings, the athlete probably suffered a cardiac arrest while swimming in Lake Obertrum, said Josef Gruber, head of organization of the Trumer Triathlon.

The accompanying kayakers and water rescuers had immediately recognized the problems and brought the man ashore. However, despite immediate resuscitation, the Swiss man could not be saved.