European countries have become much more attractive for Swiss travelers. (Archive image) Keystone

Swiss people's sense of security when traveling abroad has decreased significantly. Nevertheless, many are not giving up vacations - but are changing their behavior: Europe is gaining in importance, while long-distance travel is becoming less attractive.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A third of Swiss people feel that traveling abroad is unsafe - significantly more than in the previous year.

Despite this, the desire to travel remains high, but many are adapting their destinations.

Europe is becoming more popular, while long-distance travel and car trips are becoming less important. Show more

The Swiss population's sense of security when traveling abroad has deteriorated significantly. However, instead of foregoing vacations, travelers are increasingly switching to destinations in Europe, as the latest Travel Barometer from Touring Club Switzerland shows.

A third of those surveyed rated trips abroad as rather unsafe, the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) announced on Tuesday. In the previous year, this figure was 19 percent - only in the pandemic year 2021 was the uncertainty even greater. The data comes from the tenth travel barometer conducted by the JRC Bern research institute.

Nevertheless, the willingness to travel remains high. While 61% of respondents said they were traveling less or not at all in the previous year, this figure recently stood at 49%.

However, political instability and wars strongly influenced the choice of travel destinations. Two thirds of respondents cited this as a decisive factor. As a result, European countries became more popular, while North America became less attractive.

Car trips less in demand

There was also a change in the choice of means of transportation compared to previous years. 51% still named their own car as their preferred means of transportation, compared to 67% two years previously. This meant that the car was practically on a par with the plane (51%) and the train (50%).

The representative study was conducted between February and March. JRC Bern surveyed 1004 people from German-, French- and Italian-speaking Switzerland as well as 810 members of the TCS.