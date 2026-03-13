A baker from the canton of Vaud has been sentenced to 100 days in prison for serious violations of food law. This was reported by the newspaper "24 heures".
During unannounced inspections at the end of 2025, food inspectors found massive hygiene deficiencies in his bakery. In the public prosecutor's sentencing order, the conditions in the laboratory are described as "globally catastrophic".
The infestation with pests was also particularly problematic. The inspectors discovered cockroaches and flying insects in the bakery.
Baker is a repeat offender
The baker was already known to the authorities. According to the report, he had been convicted several times for similar violations. Despite previous sanctions, the conditions in his business apparently changed little.
In a previous conviction, he had already had to pay a fine of CHF 2,700 and a fine of CHF 400.
In addition, the cantonal consumer office had repeatedly ordered the man to stop using his production premises. Nevertheless, he continued his activities.
Prison instead of a fine
In view of the repeated violations, this time the public prosecutor's office imposed an unconditional prison sentence of 100 days. In addition, the man must pay a fine of 1000 francs.
The name of the bakery will not be published. According to the newspaper, the principle of proportionality and protection of privacy applies in such cases, especially when smaller companies are involved.