The man must now go to prison. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A baker from the canton of Vaud has been sent to prison for 100 days for serious hygiene deficiencies. Inspectors found cockroaches, insects and spoiled food in his bakery, among other things.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A baker from the canton of Vaud has been sentenced to 100 days in prison for massive hygiene violations.

Among other things, inspections found cockroaches, flying insects and numerous spoiled foodstuffs.

The man had already been convicted several times for similar violations. Show more

A baker from the canton of Vaud has been sentenced to 100 days in prison for serious violations of food law. This was reported by the newspaper "24 heures".

During unannounced inspections at the end of 2025, food inspectors found massive hygiene deficiencies in his bakery. In the public prosecutor's sentencing order, the conditions in the laboratory are described as "globally catastrophic".

The list of complaints is long. Among other things, inspectors found spoiled food, expired products and inadequately protected food. According to the report, basic hygiene regulations were also not adhered to. For example, there was a lack of suitable facilities for washing hands or cleaning.

The infestation with pests was also particularly problematic. The inspectors discovered cockroaches and flying insects in the bakery.

Baker is a repeat offender

The baker was already known to the authorities. According to the report, he had been convicted several times for similar violations. Despite previous sanctions, the conditions in his business apparently changed little.

In a previous conviction, he had already had to pay a fine of CHF 2,700 and a fine of CHF 400.

In addition, the cantonal consumer office had repeatedly ordered the man to stop using his production premises. Nevertheless, he continued his activities.

Prison instead of a fine

In view of the repeated violations, this time the public prosecutor's office imposed an unconditional prison sentence of 100 days. In addition, the man must pay a fine of 1000 francs.

The name of the bakery will not be published. According to the newspaper, the principle of proportionality and protection of privacy applies in such cases, especially when smaller companies are involved.