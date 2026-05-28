Banks want to continue offering their own ATMs instead of shared ones. KEYSTONE

The use of cash is declining in Switzerland and fewer and fewer ATMs are needed. The federal government and the National Bank would like to see a nationwide network to guarantee the supply of cash. But cooperation is difficult.

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In November, the Federal Finance Administration (FFA) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) hosted a round table on the matter. Afterwards, the stock exchange operator SIX said that it would examine with Swiss Post whether joint pooling for the nationwide operation of ATMs would make sense.

However, the discussions came to nothing. The project is currently not being pursued any further, according to SIX.

On your own initiative

Both Swiss Post and SIX are therefore continuing to position themselves as cash service providers for Switzerland. Swiss Post says that with its branches and around 740 Postomats, the state-owned company already ensures a high level of availability for cash withdrawals. And cooperation models are being used to further "strengthen" the network.

So far, however, only one pilot project is running with Thurgauer Kantonalbank (TKB): At the end of September 2025, a joint ATM was put into operation in Güttingen, for which Swiss Post is responsible and where customers of the cantonal bank and Postfinance can withdraw cash free of charge. The pilot project is intended to provide insights for possible further cooperation, says Swiss Post media spokesperson Stefan Dauner to the news agency AWP.

SIX is also doing its own thing: It still sees itself in pole position to be responsible for a Switzerland-wide network. This is because the local ATMs - with the exception of those of Postfinance - are already equipped with the exchange operator's software. This affects over 4500 devices.

Sweden model not an option

On the one hand, SIX wants to take over the operation of the ATMs for the banks. However, the bigger vision is so-called ATM pooling: in the long term, there should be fewer and shared ATMs, but with better utilization. According to an earlier study by SIX, around 2,200 ATMs across Switzerland would be enough to meet demand. There are still around 6000 ATMs in Switzerland today.

SIX plans to build on the existing infrastructure: All banks can join the pooling individually. "Switzerland is taking a different approach to countries such as Sweden, Belgium or the Netherlands," SIX manager Beat Glauser told AWP. There, the ATM network was "re-planned on a blank sheet of paper". Sweden was one of the first countries with a centralized cash network: the banks founded joint ATM companies, reduced their own machines and shifted operations to shared neutral devices.

However, dismantling old machines and defining new shared locations requires high levels of investment. And unlike in other countries, there is no state compulsion in Switzerland. "Many Swiss banks are not yet ready to give up their ATMs and want to remain visible," says Glauser.

Sluggish development

The figures also show this: SIX currently operates around 50 ATMs for third parties, of which around 30 are integrated into the pooling model. Five banks, such as Urner Kantonalbank (UKB) and Baloise Bank, are involved, and talks are underway with other financial institutions, says Glauser.

At the pooling ATMs, customers of the various banks can not only make withdrawals but also deposit money and check their account balance. Each bank sets its own fees for end customers. Glauser recently celebrated on the LinkedIn platform that a customer of a bank had made a deposit at a non-bank ATM of SIX for the first time. This function between two independent financial institutions has been possible since the beginning of 2026.

This type of pooling is only worthwhile if many banks join in. Then the operator can benefit from the economies of scale and customers can benefit from the shared costs. One ATM generates annual operating costs of around CHF 30,000. The economic logic behind the consolidation is therefore obvious.

In the long term, SIX expects that the banks will voluntarily use shared ATMs because the individual locations are no longer economically viable.