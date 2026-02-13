The battery manufacturer Leclanché is in crisis. sda

January wages have still not been paid at the battery company Leclanché in western Switzerland. The management is talking about "very serious" liquidity problems and is feverishly searching for new sources of financing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leclanché is suffering from acute liquidity bottlenecks, which has led to delays in January wages.

369 employees in Yverdon-les-Bains and Germany are still waiting for their salaries.

The company is examining several short-term financing options and describes the situation as very serious. Show more

The battery manufacturer Leclanché is struggling with short-term liquidity bottlenecks. This has resulted in payment delays, including for January wages.

The Board of Directors and management are "actively working on solutions to these challenges", the company announced on Friday. Several short-term financing options, including with key partners, are in "various stages of implementation".

The aim is to take suitable measures in a timely manner to stabilize the financial situation. The management emphasizes that it is taking the situation "very seriously" and intends to publish further information as soon as new details are available.

Company struggling with financing problems

On Thursday evening, the French-speaking Swiss business newspaper "L'Agefi" reported that the 369 Leclanché employees at the headquarters in Yverdon-les-Bains and at the German subsidiary were still waiting for their January salaries to be paid.

In an initial communication to the workforce on January 29, employees were informed of a delay in payment and promised that this situation would be rectified within a week. In a second communication at the beginning of February, a further delay of one week was announced, with reference to "communication problems with shareholders".

The company, which was founded in 1909 and is based in Yverdon-les-Bains, specializes in lithium-ion-based energy storage solutions and has been struggling with financing problems for some time.