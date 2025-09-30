Customs staff check a vehicle and its driver before crossing the border. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Christian Beutle (Archivbild)

In order to combat the smuggling of hemp seeds and meat, the border guard spied secretly in Vorarlberg, Austria. But they were not allowed to do so. Now it's time for a trial at the Federal Criminal Court.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the fight against meat and hemp seed smuggling, the Swiss Border Guard spied illegally in the Austrian province of Vorarlberg in 2018 and 2019.

Two post commanders and an operations officer were sentenced to conditional fines, but do not want to accept this.

They will therefore go on trial before the Federal Criminal Court on October 6 and 7. Show more

They wanted to curb drug-related crime in eastern Switzerland - and were themselves acting illegally: as part of the "Knobli" operation, members of the Border Guard secretly investigated in the western Austrian province of Vorarlberg.

And this is how it went: The head of the border guard post in St. Margrethen SG sends plainclothes investigators across the border to Vorarlberg, where trafficking in cannabis seeds and cuttings is permitted. The men and women of the Border Guard watch shopping tourists in front of the cannabis stores and pass on the license plate numbers to their colleagues.

As the newspapers of the "CH Media" group report, 40 officers are deployed to finally check the reported vehicles. On a total of four days in 2018 and 2019, the border guards seized hemp seeds that could presumably be used to harvest six tons of cannabis.

Although the corps improved its annual figures with this operation, professional cannabis producers from eastern Switzerland were not caught, according to the report. Only private individuals growing for their own use were caught by the investigators.

Action is uncovered by chance

But there is another catch: the border guards were acting illegally. Swiss investigators are allowed to carry out surveillance abroad, but only if the local police cooperate. But the colleagues from Vorarlberg waved them off. Simply because no criminal offenses under Austrian law can be solved in this way.

The police officer responsible from Austria only promised his Swiss colleagues informal support. He would help to resolve any legal problems with the operation through "short official channels".

The operation by the Swiss border police was finally uncovered by chance - because of a municipal police officer from St. Gallen, of all places. He is stopped on the Swiss side - with hemp seeds in his luggage. But the man can hardly believe that he, of all people, is being checked by chance and starts asking questions.

The border guard blabs and reveals that a colleague had been observing him outside the hemp store. Fearing for his job, the city policeman points out the border guard's illegal investigative methods.

Eventually, a trial gets underway. It also involved another case that took place in a similar way. However, the "Megro" operation involved meat that was brought into the country in large quantities.

In 2024 alone, the Swiss Border Guard seized over a tonne of meat. Customs were mainly targeting traders who supply restaurants with large quantities of cheap meat, thereby illegally saving on taxes and customs duties.

Penalties for post commanders and operations officers

The Swiss Border Guard also wants to improve the figures with "Megro". This operation is also illegal and comes to light by chance when a plainclothes officer is noticed in front of a major distributor in Vorarlberg. The officer eventually canceled the next planned operation.

Both "Knobli" and "Megro" were initially investigated by the military justice system, which handed the case over to the Office of the Attorney General. It was not until last year that it brought charges for violation of foreign territorial sovereignty.

In the end, the two post commanders and the operations officer were sentenced to conditional fines. But all three defended themselves against a conviction, fearing for their reputation. The trial is now scheduled for October 6 and 7 at the Federal Criminal Court.

Head of post is transferred

The first commander, Markus Kobler, who warned before the "Knobli" operation that the first "Megro" operation was already illegal, remains unpunished. However, as reported by "CH Media", Kobler is on the deployment order.

During questioning, he stated that he did not know that the second operation was being carried out in the same way as the first. According to the report, the Federal Criminal Court will nevertheless not question Kobler.

Nevertheless, he has lost his job.

This is because a Zurich law firm commissioned by the Department of Finance discovered misconduct in another matter during an investigation. Several employees had accused him and his deputy of poor leadership. In addition, four women in officer positions resigned, according to the report.

According to the report, Markus Kobler will relinquish command of Customs East on October 1, 2025 and become a consultant without personnel responsibility for the Operations Directorate - with the same salary.

