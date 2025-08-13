Jens Fehlinger, CEO of Swiss. KEYSTONE

Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger was in Washington last week together with two federal councillors. He brought up an idea worth billions that could appease US President Donald Trump in the customs dispute.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lufthansa is considering processing future Boeing purchases via Switzerland.

Aim: to mathematically reduce the US trade deficit with Switzerland.

The measure would have no direct consequences for Swiss passengers. Show more

In the customs dispute with the USA, the Federal Council is looking for creative solutions - and is receiving support from the aviation industry. Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger traveled to Washington last week, where he held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio together with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Minister of Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin.

The aim: to find ways to overturn the 39% tariff on Swiss products imposed by US President Donald Trump.

According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, Fehlinger brought along a proposal from his parent company Lufthansa: Future Boeing aircraft could be leased via Switzerland. Although the aircraft would fly for other airlines in the Lufthansa Group, this would mathematically reduce the deficit with Switzerland in the US trade statistics - an argument that Trump could sell as a domestic political success.

Swiss relies almost exclusively on Airbus

Over the next seven years, the Lufthansa Group expects to take delivery of around 100 Boeing aircraft worth a good CHF 21 billion (list price). To date, such purchases have been handled by companies in Malta, Ireland or Guernsey. A relocation to Switzerland would primarily be an accounting measure, but would have no direct impact on the Swiss fleet.

The airline itself has relied almost exclusively on Airbus aircraft for years - with the exception of twelve Boeing 777s, which are to remain in service for another decade or so. There are currently no plans to switch to other Boeing models.

It remains to be seen whether the Lufthansa idea will work in the customs poker game. One thing is certain: the customs hammer threatens Swiss's premium, cargo and economy business to the USA - and thus one of its most important markets.