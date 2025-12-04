US products are losing popularity when it comes to choosing gifts. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Swiss consumers continue to rely on bricks-and-mortar retailers when buying presents - and are increasingly avoiding products from the USA.

Vouchers, money, toys and confectionery are the most popular gifts.

40 percent of respondents plan to boycott US products due to the customs dispute. Show more

Wallets will be looser this Christmas than they have been in the past. According to a survey by consulting firm EY, Swiss consumers intend to spend an average of CHF 341 on gifts this year, around a fifth more than last year.

According to the analysis published on Thursday, gift vouchers and money are the most popular gifts. This is followed by toys and foodstuffs such as confectionery. However, clothing, books and cosmetics are also still popular.

According to the study, the majority of purchases are still made in stores. Customers want to leave a total of 215 francs in bricks-and-mortar stores. On average, respondents want to spend 126 francs online.

Four out of ten consumers surveyed also intend to boycott US products due to the tariff dispute. Demand for typical American products such as Barbie dolls is therefore likely to remain on the shelves - at least before Christmas.

AI hardly used

Customers are also divided into three camps. While a good third (34%) state that they only store in-store, slightly fewer people (29%) only store online. The rest either search online first and buy in-store or vice versa.

However, only a small number of respondents rely on support from artificial intelligence (AI) when selecting and purchasing gifts. Only 15 percent stated that AI plays an important role in the decision-making process for gifts. A third rated assistance such as chatbots as rather unimportant and a whopping 53% described AI as "completely unimportant" in relation to gift selection.

According to the survey, 790 adult consumers in Switzerland were questioned in November.