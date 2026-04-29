Swiss is discontinuing duty-free sales on aircraft at the end of September. Keystone

Shopping above the clouds will soon be a thing of the past at Swiss. Demand for in-flight sales has fallen sharply. The product range will be moved to the digital store.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Swiss is discontinuing duty-free sales on aircraft at the end of September. The reason for this is falling demand, the airline announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Fewer and fewer guests are shopping on board. More and more passengers are researching products at home, comparing prices online and making purchases before they even arrive at the airport," writes the Lufthansa subsidiary. "Spontaneously reaching for the duty-free trolley on board has become the exception - no longer the rule." Swiss is drawing the consequences from this and ending in-flight sales at the end of September.

The offer will be moved to the Miles & More digital "Worldshop" with a larger selection, the statement continues. In addition to mugs, trolleys and aircraft models in the Swiss design, exclusive pieces of furniture and accessories made from decommissioned Swiss aircraft will also be offered there.