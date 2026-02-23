As of Sunday, nothing worked in air traffic over the US East Coast due to the heavy snowstorms. (archive picture) Keystone

Heavy snowstorms on the US East Coast have severely disrupted air traffic. The airline Swiss canceled a total of nine flights from Zurich and Geneva to New York and Boston.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Three flights from Zurich to New York, Newark and Boston and one flight from Geneva to New York were canceled on Sunday, a Swiss spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday. All flights from these destinations back to Switzerland were also canceled.

For Monday, Swiss confirmed three return flights from Zurich to New York, Newark and Boston as canceled, as well as one flight from Geneva to New York and back to Zurich. In Frankfurt, a Lufthansa spokesperson had previously stated that a number of Lufthansa Group flights to the US East Coast had been canceled due to the blizzard. In addition to the core company, the Lufthansa Group also includes Swiss, Austrian, Ita and Brussels Airlines.

The airlines' US business has been suffering from a significant slump in passenger numbers since Donald Trump took office for the second time a year ago. According to the US travel and tourism authority, the National Travel and Tourism Office, eleven percent fewer people traveled from Switzerland to the USA in 2025 than in the previous year.