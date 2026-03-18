The airline Swiss has to cancel hundreds of flights this summer. (archive picture) Keystone

Staff shortages and technical problems are once again forcing the airline to make flight schedule adjustments. Numerous flights are affected this summer.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss is canceling 326 flights this summer.

This is due to a lack of pilots, lengthy retraining, eleven grounded aircraft and a simultaneous surplus of cabin crew. Show more

The airline Swiss is having to cancel hundreds of flights again this summer. This is due to a continuing shortage of cockpit staff as well as technical and structural bottlenecks.

A Swiss spokesperson confirmed corresponding information from the industry portal "Aerotelegraph" to the news agency AWP on Wednesday. A total of 326 flights will be canceled. The cuts will affect around 0.4 percent of the service.

The problem has eased somewhat: last year, 1,400 flights had to be canceled between April and October, which corresponded to 1.5 percent of the total number of flights.

The Lufthansa subsidiary is targeting the cuts at personnel-intensive long-haul routes, for example with reduced frequencies to Chicago and Shanghai.

Eleven aircraft with engine problems

Specifically, Swiss is missing captains and co-pilots for the Airbus A320 and A321 as well as the A330 and A340, which are also tied up due to retraining for the new Airbus A350, for example. In addition, eleven aircraft are grounded due to engine problems, which makes operational planning more difficult.

According to Swiss, the training and retraining of cockpit personnel takes months, and short-term solutions are hardly possible due to contractual requirements and the current career model, among other things. Swiss described the cuts as a "last resort".

In contrast to the cockpit, Swiss currently has a surplus of cabin crew. In mathematical terms, the Lufthansa subsidiary has up to 300 flight attendants too many in certain periods. To correct this, it has introduced corrective measures. These include, for example, a bonus of up to CHF 15,000 for full-time employment for those cabin crew members who resign voluntarily.

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