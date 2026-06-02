The new car market in Switzerland is stagnating. Between January and May, a good 91,300 cars were registered, roughly the same number as in the same period last year, as reported by Auto Schweiz on Tuesday.

And this was only possible because cars with electric motors recorded a significant increase in times of high petrol prices. Pure electric drives have increased by 15.5 percent since the beginning of the year compared to the previous year, while plug-in hybrids have even increased by 20.1 percent. New registrations of pure petrol and diesel drives, on the other hand, have continued to fall, according to the association.