Swiss cement deliveries increased slightly in the first three months of the current year. Even snowfall was unable to significantly slow down demand. (archive picture) Keystone

Swiss cement deliveries increased slightly in the first three months of the current year. Even snowfall was unable to slow down demand significantly.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A total of 795,114 tons of cement were delivered, as reported by the industry association Cemsuisse on Friday. This is an increase of 0.4 percent compared to the first quarter of 2025.

The construction industry proved to be resilient, according to the report. Although snow between January and March posed challenges in certain areas, particularly in mountain regions such as Valais and Graubünden, most projects made rapid progress. Construction activity remained stable, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, building construction and residential construction.

The industry also made further progress in terms of its CO2 balance. The proportion of cement types with a lower clinker content and therefore lower CO2 emissions rose to 98.0%, compared to 97.6% in the same quarter of the previous year. This represents a new record.

In contrast, the proportion of cement transported by rail fell to 33.1% after 36.3% in the same quarter of the previous year. According to the association, the share of rail deliveries has been falling continuously for months due to deteriorating price-performance offers.