Difficult financial year Swiss CEO: "100-franc tickets are not realistic in the future"

26.11.2025 - 05:11

A difficult financial year: Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger on the tarmac at Zurich Airport. (archive picture)
Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

100-franc airline tickets are no longer realistic in the future, according to Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger. Sustainable fuel is more expensive than conventional fuel and more of it will have to be used in future, he says in an interview.

26.11.2025, 05:11

26.11.2025, 08:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger, 100-franc airline tickets are no longer realistic in the future.
  • Sustainable fuel is more expensive than conventional fuel and more of it will have to be used in future.
  • However, flying should remain affordable.
  • Fehlinger described the financial year, which ends soon, as difficult.
"100-franc tickets are not realistic in the future," said Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger in an interview with the CH Media newspapers.

Sustainable fuel is more expensive than conventional fuel and more of it will have to be used in future. "This is not sustainable in the long term at current prices," said Fehlinger.

We need to invest in innovation. "That's where the solution lies for us, not in bans or additional regulations." Nevertheless, they want to do everything they can to offer prices that are as fair as possible. "Flying should remain affordable," said Fehlinger.

"The desire to travel to the USA is increasing again"

He described the financial year, which will soon end, as difficult. The results had fallen short of expectations. Competition had intensified, particularly in Europe, and the airline was simultaneously confronted with rising costs. A top profit or record turnover was therefore not to be expected.

Swiss had observed lower demand for trips to the USA in Economy during the summer, but a trend reversal is now emerging.

"The desire to travel to the USA is increasing again," said Fehlinger. North America remains the airline's most important market alongside its home markets.

