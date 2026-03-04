The scandalous law firm Mossack Fonseca had its headquarters in Panama City - hence the name of the tax scandal. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire (Archivbild)

Ten years after the revelation of the "Panama Papers", a Swiss national has been charged in Germany. He admits to aiding and abetting tax evasion, but denies the accusation of forming criminal organizations.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the publication of the "Panama Papers" around ten years ago, the Swiss former co-owner of the law firm Mossack Fonseca has been charged in Germany.

He regrets his complicity in aiding and abetting tax evasion.

However, he rejects the accusation of forming criminal organizations. Show more

It is now almost ten years since the so-called "Panama Papers" were published. But investigations, accusations and lawsuits are still being brought worldwide.

Another trial has now started at Cologne District Court. The defendant is a Swiss national, once co-owner of Mossack Fonseca. The law firm is at the center of a huge tax scandal and is alleged to have helped entrepreneurs, celebrities and even heads of state and government around the world to conceal their assets.

The public prosecutor's office accuses the lawyer of forming criminal organizations and aiding and abetting tax evasion in two cases.

Arranging "tax havens"

Together with other individuals being prosecuted separately, he is alleged to have been a member of a group of companies that brokered so-called offshore companies based in Panama or other countries known as "tax havens" to private individuals worldwide in return for payment.

In a plea presented by his defense, the defendant showed understanding and admitted complicity. He had accepted this - after all, he had known that criminal acts could take place. He regretted his complicity. However, he denies the formation of criminal organizations.

According to the indictment, the case involves 13 million euros (currently around 11.8 million Swiss francs) and the period of the offence is between 2002 and 2019. A key component of the services offered was the concealment of the beneficial owners of these companies. The companies did not conduct any operational business, but were used almost exclusively to conceal payment flows and capital investments.

Offshore companies as holders of accounts

According to the public prosecutor's office, the companies were used by the beneficial owners to commit various economic and tax crimes, mainly tax evasion in the case of German clients. The offshore companies allegedly acted as holders of bank and custody accounts whose investment income was not properly taxed in Germany.

In spring 2016, the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" and other media outlets of the Investigative Journalists' Network (ICIJ) revealed the transactions of the letterbox companies set up in Panama. A huge data leak resulted in 11.5 million documents being leaked to the newspaper. Almost 400 reporters from more than 80 countries took part in the research.

Among other things, the names of 140 politicians and close confidants emerged. In Iceland, the publication led to the resignation of Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson. In Pakistan, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was removed from office.

The ICIJ received the Pulitzer Prize, the highest award in US journalism, for the revelations of the Panama Papers in 2017. The revelations triggered tax investigations in many countries and subsequently led to millions in additional tax revenue in Germany.

