According to the Myclimate Foundation, projects to combat climate change have recently experienced turbulent times. (archive picture) Keystone

The climate protection foundation Myclimate has to make savings and is cutting around ten percent of its jobs. The reasons are a slump in the market for emission reductions and growing criticism of individual projects.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Myclimate is cutting around ten percent of its jobs by the end of the year.

Redundancies will be largely avoided, and those leaving will not be replaced.

The reasons are economic pressure and a difficult situation in the market for climate projects. Show more

Myclimate, the foundation for the promotion of climate protection projects, will cut around ten percent of its jobs by the end of the year. At the end of 2024, almost 200 employees were working for the foundation, as Co-Managing Director Kai Landwehr told Swiss Radio and Television.

In an interview with SRF on Tuesday morning, Landwehr said that Myclimate had largely refrained from making redundancies and, for example, had not filled vacant positions. Some employees had also left the foundation voluntarily.

"For economic reasons, we have had to make some very significant savings since the beginning of the year, particularly in the area of costs," said Landwehr. The management of the foundation is being centralized and those responsible in Switzerland and Austria have had to leave, as was revealed in the interview.

Some projects "not unjustly criticized"

In 2022, the market will have reached a peak with the sale of emission reductions. Offers to combat climate change have experienced turbulent times in the last two years, said Landwehr.

Other organizations that implement climate protection projects have also been affected. "In some cases, offers have been the subject of much debate and have sometimes been criticized, and not without good reason," said the Co-Managing Director. Other offers that were created on the basis of new legislation have been slowed down by revised laws.

Myclimate also senses that companies are critically questioning their commitment to climate protection, "sometimes quite justifiably", said Landwehr. If this is compounded by an economic situation that is not easy for companies, such commitments will decline.