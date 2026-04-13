Switzerland is emitting fewer and fewer greenhouse gases. (symbolic image) Patrick Pleul/dpa

Switzerland is emitting fewer greenhouse gases than a year ago. But despite progress, one sector in particular remains a stubborn problem on the way to achieving the climate targets.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland has slightly reduced its greenhouse gas emissions in 2024 and is well below the 1990 level.

Emissions in the building sector have fallen particularly sharply, partly due to heat pumps.

However, transport remains a key driver and accounts for around a third of emissions. Show more

Switzerland emitted 40.1 million tons of CO2 equivalents in 2024. This is around half a million tons less than in 2023. Compared to 1990, emissions - for example from buildings, industry, transport and agriculture - were 27.3% lower in 2024.

Greenhouse gas emissions from buildings in 2024 were 47 percent lower than in 1990, as the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) wrote on Monday. Compared to 2023, emissions fell by 0.2 million tons, mainly due to the increasing use of heat pumps.

The industrial sector improved by 33 percent compared to 1990. Emissions from transport fell by ten percent compared to 1990. Around one third of total greenhouse gas emissions are attributable to transportation.

Agriculture, synthetic greenhouse gases and waste management were 13 percent below the 1990 level. The Swiss greenhouse gas inventory will be submitted by the federal government to the UN Climate Change Secretariat in April. Switzerland has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.