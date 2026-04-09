More commercial vehicles were put on the road again in the first quarter of 2026 (symbolic image) Keystone

After a declining year in 2025, the Swiss market for new commercial vehicles experienced growth again in the first quarter of 2026. In addition, the share of purely electrically powered vehicles in sales continued to rise.

Keystone-SDA SDA

From January to March 2026, a total of 9406 commercial vehicles were put on the road, as reported by the Swiss Automobile Import Association on Thursday. This corresponds to an increase of 6.7% compared to the same period last year. For heavy commercial vehicles over 3.5 tons, the increase was almost 16%.

The share of purely electric vehicles among heavy commercial vehicles was 26.8 percent in the first quarter: one in four newly registered trucks runs on electricity, Auto Schweiz emphasized in the press release.

According to the industry association, the high market demand in this category is generated by the current subsidy system. The situation is different for light commercial vehicles, i.e. delivery vans and light semi-trailers up to 3.5 tons total weight. Growth there has been significantly slower.

The so-called "bourgeois" vehicles are also still "driving with the handbrake on", writes Auto Schweiz. These vehicles, named after the initiative of former National Councillor Jacques Bourgeois, are commercial vehicles that have a total weight of 3.5 to 4.25 tons due to their battery weight.

Legislators and politicians have recognized that further hurdles need to be removed in order to accelerate the switch to emission-free delivery vans. The consultation on further simplifications for "bourgeois vehicles" and their drivers was recently concluded and the Federal Council is currently evaluating the responses.