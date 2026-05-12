The pharmaceutical company Roche, based in Basel, is one of the world's top companies when it comes to research expenditure. (archive image) Keystone

In an international comparison, large Swiss corporations invested particularly heavily in research and development in 2025. In terms of research expenditure as a percentage of turnover, Switzerland ranked third among the world's top 500 companies, behind the Netherlands and the USA.

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This is the result of a study conducted by auditing and consulting firm EY Switzerland on Tuesday. According to the study, the 14 Swiss companies surveyed achieved an average research intensity of 8.4 percent. The average figure for US companies was 9.2 percent, while the figure for European companies was only 6.7 percent.

According to EY, US companies have once again increased their research and development expenditure more than their European competitors. This means that the gap between the USA and Europe continues to widen. Pharmaceutical companies continue to be the clear leaders in intensive research.

Swiss companies invested a total of 34 billion euros in innovation last year. This puts Switzerland in 6th place worldwide in terms of absolute expenditure.

The two Basel-based pharmaceutical companies Roche and Novartis continue to be among the largest investors in research worldwide. Roche ranked 8th worldwide with research and development expenditure of 14.3 billion euros, while Novartis came 18th with 9.9 billion.

Worldwide, the 500 companies with the highest research and development expenditure increased their budgets by 9.4 percent in 2025, although sales only rose by 4.7 percent. US companies saw particularly strong growth, with investments shooting up by 12 percent. European companies, on the other hand, only increased their research budgets by around 5 percent, although their turnover stagnated.

The global ranking continues to be led by US technology companies. According to the study, online retailer Amazon invested the equivalent of 96.2 billion euros in innovation, followed by Google parent company Alphabet and Facebook group Meta. EY also sees this as an effect of the strong surge in investment in artificial intelligence (AI).