The major Swiss corporations presented surprisingly good results in the first half of 2025. ABB, Novartis and UBS exceeded expectations, while others weakened.

ABB, Novartis and UBS in particular presented strong results, while Sika and Geberit disappointed.

Experts warn that the 39% tariffs from the USA could weigh heavily on momentum from the fall onwards. Show more

The major Swiss companies have weathered the first six months of 2025 well, despite the tariff offensive launched by Donald Trump on Liberation Day at the beginning of April. However, the second half of the year is likely to be more difficult, as it is known that tariffs of 39% have been in force on Swiss imports since the beginning of August.

How have Swiss companies fared so far?

Of the 21 companies in the SMI index, which comprises the large caps on the Swiss stock exchange, the majority achieved results that exceeded the forecasts of analysts surveyed by the AWP agency throughout the first half of the year or in the second quarter alone.

The top performers include in particular the electrical engineering group ABB, the pharmaceutical company Novartis and the major bank UBS, which significantly exceeded the expectations of the financial community.

Others, such as telecommunications provider Swisscom and building materials specialist Holcim, delivered results more or less in line with expectations. Meanwhile, construction chemicals group Sika and sanitary equipment supplier Geberit fell short of consensus forecasts.

What is the outlook for 2025 as a whole?

Despite major concerns about the tariffs imposed by Washington on Swiss exporters, most of the companies that have published their forecasts for the year as a whole are optimistic. Nine companies have confirmed their financial forecasts for 2025, three have raised them and the same number have lowered them.

Pharmaceutical supplier Lonza has revised its forecasts for 2025 slightly upwards, while Novartis has adjusted its figures upwards for the tenth time in a row. Eye care specialist Alcon, on the other hand, has revised its annual targets downwards for the second time.

What do the experts say?

"Most of the companies listed on the SMI have production facilities in the USA, which limits the impact of tariffs," explained Arthur Jurus. According to the investment director at private bank Oddo BHF Suisse, "the direct exposure (of Swiss companies to the US market) is limited at only 1 to 2 percent of revenues, and pharmaceuticals remain exempt from tariffs for the time being".

"Companies have anticipated the tariffs by positioning goods and building up inventories in the US, particularly in the luxury segment, to limit disruption," added the Franco-German bank's expert.

Could suffer in the second half of the year: The pharmaceutical giant Novartis. KEYSTONE

Bern is also actively negotiating tariff exemptions and the market is expecting a possible easing. Pharmaceutical giants Roche and Novartis are also planning new investments in the United States, while Nestlé and Lindt are focusing on local factories.

For Stefan Meyer, equity economist at UBS, Swiss companies presented "overall robust" figures in the first half of 2025 despite numerous economic policy risks: "SMI companies benefited from solid organic sales growth and operating margins supported by a broad global market presence and strict cost control."

"The sector most affected by the new US economic policy would be healthcare, which is still exempt from the new tariffs," Meyer added. "As most SMI companies manufacture the majority of their products sold in the US directly in the United States, we also expect earnings growth for the SMI in 2026."

What are the expectations?

However, the leading indicators, which are determined on the basis of surveys of economic players, are currently mixed. For example, the KOF Institute's barometer fell again in August following an increase in the previous month.

The authors of the report believe that the outlook for exports and the general assessment of business development have suffered from the introduction of US tariffs at the beginning of August.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) paints a more optimistic picture and shows an increase in both the industrial and service sectors. According to the trade association Procure.ch and UBS, this is a stabilization, but at a low level.

After an increase of 0.9% in 2024 (adjusted for seasonal, calendar and sporting events), economists expect gross domestic product (GDP) to rise by 1.2% to 1.3% this year. For 2026, it is likely to be between +0.8 and +0.9 percent.