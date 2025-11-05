The mood in Swiss industry has recently brightened somewhat. Symbolbild: Keystone

After the shock of US tariffs on Swiss imports, the business situation is brightening again. The current KOF indicator signals optimism - especially in industry.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss economy is recovering noticeably despite US punitive tariffs.

The industrial sector in particular is much stronger than in previous months, although US business remains under pressure and production cuts are taking place there.

The outlook is more positive across all sectors: the retail and hospitality industries are recovering moderately, while the construction and financial sectors are cautiously optimistic about the future. Show more

Despite US President Donald Trump's tariff hammer, the Swiss economy is looking to the future with more confidence. The business situation of local companies brightened considerably in October.

The KOF Business Situation Indicator has returned to its July level, i.e. before the increase in US tariffs on Swiss imports, the KOF Institute at ETH Zurich announced in a press release on Wednesday. Following the dip in August, when Trump increased his punitive tariffs on Swiss imports to 39%, the trend is thus continuing upwards. There had already been an upward trend in September.

Companies' expectations for business development in the coming six months are also more confident again. "On balance, expectations are more positive than they have been since the beginning of the year. The Swiss economy is regaining its footing," wrote the economic researchers. This is the result of the KOF economic survey of around 4,500 companies.

Industry in the best position for 2 years

In industry in particular, the business situation in October was markedly more favorable following the sharp setback in August. Although the situation remains gloomy, it is nowhere near as subdued as in August or September, wrote the KOF Institute. The last time the business indicator was better was in August 2023.

Industrial companies are also no longer as pessimistic overall in their expectations for business development in the near future as they were in August and September.

However, the world is divided: While the competitive position of Swiss companies within the EU is under less pressure than before, it is deteriorating significantly in markets outside the EU.

US business under pressure

This means that Trump's tariff cudgel is having an effect after all: companies with a strong US business are seeing their earnings erode, according to the report. The business situation is also very unfavorable.

Companies are reacting to the changed framework conditions by increasingly cutting back on production. Utilization of technical capacities also continued to fall.

Nevertheless, companies are expecting demand to pick up more frequently over the next three months than before. Nevertheless, they remain cautious in their planning for the purchase of primary products and production, albeit not quite as cautious as before. Staff numbers are more likely to be reduced.

Small retailers on the upswing

The business situation in the retail trade improved slightly in October. Overall, it remains satisfactory. Small retailers in particular are reporting a comparatively favorable situation. Customer numbers and goods sales were no longer as negative as in the previous month, the report continued.

The cautious recovery is continuing in the hospitality industry. The business situation is brightening in the major cities in particular, while it is dipping slightly in the mountain and lake regions, wrote the KOF. Hotels are doing better than restaurants.

Construction under pressure

In the construction industry, however, the current business situation is clouding over. "While the project planning sector is on the upswing, the construction industry is suffering a setback," wrote the KOF. In contrast, the outlook is brightening considerably. Confidence in business development over the next six months is better than at any time since the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation in the financial sector is mixed: banks assess their current business situation less favorably, but are more confident about the coming months. Meanwhile, insurance companies remain optimistic despite a slight correction in their business expectations.