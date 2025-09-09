Company bankruptcies are growing rapidly in Switzerland. One reason for this is a change in bankruptcy law.(symbolic image) Keystone

In Switzerland, significantly more companies went bankrupt in August than in the previous year. According to Creditreform, a change in the law plays a key role in this. The outlook remains bleak.

In Switzerland, significantly more companies went bankrupt in August 2025 than in the same month last year. One reason for this is that since the beginning of the year, public institutions have also been pursuing the bankruptcy of companies.

The change in the law on public institutions has fueled the insolvency statistics, the creditors' association Creditreform announced on Tuesday. Specifically, corporate insolvencies rose by almost 54 percent to 1209 in August.

Compared to the first eight months of the previous year, there was a clear increase of 22 percent to 8924 bankruptcies.

This means that the streamlining intended by the legislator is in full swing, which is not necessarily negative, it was said. Bankrupt companies had kept their heads above water for too long because they no longer serviced their debts, for example to social security institutions, without further consequences.

And Creditreform's outlook is not very rosy either. For the year as a whole, Creditreform expects bankruptcies to rise by more than 30 percent to around 15,000.

Sharp rise in St. Gallen and Valais

While extremely high increases were recorded in the cantons of St. Gallen and Valais, company bankruptcies declined in Baselland, Glarus, Uri and Ticino. Below-average growth rates were recorded in the cantons of Bern, Zurich and Schaffhausen. This gives the impression that in many cantons, the authorities are reluctant to enforce the bankruptcy of companies, if at all.

New registrations have also increased since the beginning of the year, namely by 4.1 percent to 36,650 cases. In August alone, 3853 new companies were registered, an increase of 8.3 percent compared to the same month last year. This means that a new record of over 55,000 newly registered companies by the end of the year is within the realms of possibility, Creditreform wrote.

Private bankruptcies also higher

According to further information, deletions also increased to a similar extent (4.3 percent to 22,802). For the year as a whole, this could mean net growth of 21,700 companies.

Private bankruptcies rose by 4 percent to 6,257 in the first eight months. Overall, Creditreform expects well over 9,000 bankruptcies in 2025, which would be a new record.