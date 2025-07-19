An airport project with a Swiss signature is putting Albania under pressure: bird protection, security risks and political influence on the judiciary are casting a shadow over the planned tourism boom.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In southern Albania, the new Vlora airport is due to open in August and will boost regional tourism with around 600,000 passengers a year.

There has been massive criticism from environmental and nature conservation groups, as the construction is taking place in a sensitive bird sanctuary and legal requirements are said to have been circumvented.

Experts warn of the safety risks posed by pelicans. They weigh up to 15 kg and could cause airplanes to crash. Show more

Vlora International Airport in southern Albania is about to open. It is expected to attract around 600,000 passengers a year and boost tourism in the region. The project is largely financed by the Swiss construction company Mabetex, based in Lugano. It is also responsible for the construction work.

However, the airport is controversial: it is being built in the middle of a bird sanctuary that provides a habitat for hundreds of species, including flamingos and endangered pelicans. Environmentalists and scientists have sharply criticized the location and accused the Albanian government of circumventing national laws.

Experts also warn of an increased safety risk: the many birds in the area could collide with airplanes and cause dangerous incidents. The risk of natural disasters such as flooding was also not taken into account in the environmental impact assessment.

In Tirana, environmental organizations are protesting in front of the Supreme Court, which could still stop the opening. According to critics, it is delaying the decision under political influence - an accusation that calls Albania's rule of law into question. This in turn could jeopardize Albania's accession to the EU.

More on the topic