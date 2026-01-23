Since March, the Swiss cross has been allowed to appear on products manufactured entirely abroad, provided certain conditions are met. Two surveys now show clear opposition to the new regulation. The Swiss Trade Association is calling for a swift reversal of the policy.

A new regulation allows the Swiss cross to be used on goods manufactured abroad as well. However, both business owners and voters fear that this will dilute the “Switzerland” brand and lead to a loss of consumer confidence. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about Since March, the Swiss cross has also been permitted for use with labels such as “Swiss Design” or “Swiss Engineering” on goods manufactured entirely abroad.

Nearly 90 percent of the business owners and eligible voters surveyed want the symbol to be reserved for Swiss producers.

The Swiss Trade Association warns of a loss of confidence and is calling for the previous regulation to be reinstated. Summary created with

Both business owners and voters fear that this will dilute the “Switzerland” brand and lead to a loss of consumer confidence. The Swiss Trade Association (sgv) commissioned two surveys on the matter, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The non-representative online survey was directed at the cantonal associations and received 289 responses. At the same time, the Demoscope Institute conducted a representative survey of 1,154 eligible voters from mid-July through early August.

The results of both surveys painted a consistent picture. Nearly 90 percent of the business owners and eligible voters surveyed believed that the Swiss cross should remain the exclusive right of domestic producers.

In the Demoscope survey, 60 percent of respondents stated that their confidence in the significance of the Swiss cross was diminishing as a result of the change in practice. Half of business owners view the new regulation as “very detrimental” to SMEs that do not manufacture abroad.

In both the business and public surveys, nearly 9 out of 10 respondents believed that the economy would be better supported if the Swiss cross were reserved for Swiss producers. A large majority also feared that moving production abroad would weaken Switzerland’s position as a hub for innovation.

Don't weaken our position

This view was supported by Sven Reinecke, Executive Director of the Institute for Marketing & Customer Insight at the University of St. Gallen (HSG). Images such as the Swiss cross have a more immediate impact than words and are perceived by consumers as a signal of origin and quality for the entire product. The association is therefore calling for the Swiss cross to be restored as an exclusive symbol for domestic producers as soon as possible, so as not to weaken Switzerland’s position as a center of production and innovation in the long term.

The Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IGE) changed its policy in March 2026. Since then, the Swiss cross has also been permitted for use with statements such as “Swiss Design” or “Swiss Engineering,” even if the product is manufactured entirely abroad. The IGE justified the move by noting that the Swiss economy is suffering from the strong Swiss franc and high U.S. tariffs.