The cruise ship "Viking Ullur" ran aground.
Screenshot X
The "Viking Ullur" ran aground on the Danube in Bulgaria overnight. All 186 passengers had to evacuate the Swiss-flagged cruise ship. Low water levels made the rescue operation difficult.
A cruise ship ran aground overnight in Bulgaria due to low water levels on the Danube. 186 passengers aboard the Swiss-flagged ship were evacuated.
The "Viking Ullur," sailing under the Swiss flag, ran aground at around 2:20 a.m. (1:20 a.m. CEST) about 25 kilometers upstream from Vidin in northwestern Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior reported.
The incident occurred at night under conditions of limited visibility and due to the low water level of the Danube, according to a statement from the ministry. It added that, for safety reasons, the rescue operation would be carried out with the assistance of a border police boat.
This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content.
The ship, which operates cruises between the Hungarian capital of Budapest and Romania, was carrying 186 passengers—all citizens of EU countries—as well as 52 crew members and support staff. It was scheduled to make a stop in the port of Vidin to refuel and, according to the same source, had almost no drinking water left on board.
Another ship had been chartered by the shipping company to take on the passengers. However, it was unable to get close enough to the stranded ship. Images released by the Bulgarian police show passengers wearing life jackets and being assisted by rescue workers as they board a border police boat.
While Europe has been struggling with several heat waves this summer, the Danube—Europe’s second-longest river, which flows through ten countries—has experienced low water levels in recent weeks, hampering navigation.