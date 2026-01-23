The "Viking Ullur" ran aground on the Danube in Bulgaria overnight. All 186 passengers had to evacuate the Swiss-flagged cruise ship. Low water levels made the rescue operation difficult.

Here's what it's all about The "Viking Ullur" ran aground overnight about 25 kilometers off the Bulgarian city of Vidin.

186 passengers were evacuated with the help of a border police boat.

The Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior cites limited visibility and low water levels in the Danube as the cause. Summary created with

A cruise ship ran aground overnight in Bulgaria due to low water levels on the Danube. 186 passengers aboard the Swiss-flagged ship were evacuated.

The "Viking Ullur," sailing under the Swiss flag, ran aground at around 2:20 a.m. (1:20 a.m. CEST) about 25 kilometers upstream from Vidin in northwestern Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior reported.

There's hardly any drinking water left on board

The incident occurred at night under conditions of limited visibility and due to the low water level of the Danube, according to a statement from the ministry. It added that, for safety reasons, the rescue operation would be carried out with the assistance of a border police boat.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

The ship, which operates cruises between the Hungarian capital of Budapest and Romania, was carrying 186 passengers—all citizens of EU countries—as well as 52 crew members and support staff. It was scheduled to make a stop in the port of Vidin to refuel and, according to the same source, had almost no drinking water left on board.

Another ship had been chartered by the shipping company to take on the passengers. However, it was unable to get close enough to the stranded ship. Images released by the Bulgarian police show passengers wearing life jackets and being assisted by rescue workers as they board a border police boat.

While Europe has been struggling with several heat waves this summer, the Danube—Europe’s second-longest river, which flows through ten countries—has experienced low water levels in recent weeks, hampering navigation.