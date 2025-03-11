Swiss customs authorities identified over 200 tons of illegally imported meat last year. (archive image) sda

The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security intercepted around 208 tons of smuggled meat at border crossings in 2024. Most of this was smuggled into Switzerland on a commercial basis.

The smuggling often took place in smaller consignments that were brought into Switzerland in private vehicles or small vans - sometimes unrefrigerated, as reported by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) on Tuesday.

The smugglers attempted to transport cheap meat products produced abroad into Switzerland without paying the customs duties and import taxes due and to sell them locally at Swiss prices. According to the FOCA, the fight against meat smuggling is of economic and health relevance.

Over the last three years, more than 500 tons of meat have been smuggled into Switzerland, it added. Serious offenses can be punished with heavy fines and prison sentences. Foreign offenders can be expelled from the country.

Irregular migration on the decline

In 2024, the FOCA collected a total of around 23.7 billion Swiss francs, which roughly corresponds to the revenue from the previous year. With this revenue from various taxes and duties, including VAT and mineral oil tax, the FOCA contributes around a third of total federal revenue.

Last year, the BAZG recorded over 29,000 cases of illegal stays. In the previous year, the figure was significantly higher at over 50,000. Most irregular migrants came from Syria, followed by people of Afghan and Turkish nationality, it added.