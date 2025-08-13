Donald Trump has imposed punitive tariffs against Switzerland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) KEYSTONE

Despite the threat of economic damage from higher import tariffs, most Swiss people do not want to make any concessions to the USA and are instead focusing on independence and domestic products.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Most Swiss people reject concessions to the USA despite the threat of economic damage.

Two thirds do not want to be put under pressure.

Many prefer a stronger focus on their own products. Show more

In a survey, the majority of Swiss people have spoken out against making concessions to the USA. This is despite the fact that respondents expect the US import tariffs to damage the economy.

Almost two thirds of respondents believe that Switzerland should not allow itself to be put under pressure - even if this means a tariff rate of 39 percent. This was announced by the opinion research institute Yougov on Wednesday. Only a quarter of respondents were in favor of concessions to avert import tariffs.

According to the survey, two thirds of Swiss respondents expect the new tariffs to significantly damage the economy. Only five percent were of the opinion that the Swiss economy would suffer little or no damage as a result.

Half of those surveyed also believe that Switzerland should focus more on its own products in future, even though this could lead to higher prices in Switzerland. According to Yougov, 41% are against Swiss companies making major investments in the USA. 15 percent of respondents were in favor.

Political camps are largely in agreement

According to the opinion research institute, there is broad consensus across the political camps on how Switzerland should react to the import tariffs imposed by the USA.

One exception was the question of whether the Swiss government should cooperate more closely with the European Union due to the current situation. According to Yougov, supporters of the SVP were most clearly against this. Overall, however, just over half of the survey participants were in favor of greater cooperation.

According to the institute, 1260 people in Switzerland were interviewed for the survey. The survey was conducted from August 5 to 11, i.e. while the national government was still trying to ease the tariff.