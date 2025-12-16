Drug smuggler The Swiss woman during her arrest at Manila Airport in the Philippines. Image: Bureau of Customs PH She had hidden six kilograms of crystal meth in the casing of her suitcase. Image: Bureau of Customs PH A drug-sniffing dog sniffed out the hot goods in the woman's luggage during a drug investigation. Image: Bureau of Customs PH She died in prison on December 6. Image: Bureau of Customs PH Drug smuggler The Swiss woman during her arrest at Manila Airport in the Philippines. Image: Bureau of Customs PH She had hidden six kilograms of crystal meth in the casing of her suitcase. Image: Bureau of Customs PH A drug-sniffing dog sniffed out the hot goods in the woman's luggage during a drug investigation. Image: Bureau of Customs PH She died in prison on December 6. Image: Bureau of Customs PH

A Swiss woman is caught and arrested at Manila airport in mid-September with six kilograms of methamphetamine. Now she has died in prison.

A Swiss-Swedish dual national has died in prison in the Philippines. She was caught at Manila airport with six kilograms of methamphetamine.

The woman arrested in September was a Swiss-Swedish dual citizen, as the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) wrote on Tuesday at the request of Keystone-SDA. It confirmed a report by the news portal nau.ch.

The woman had been looked after by the Swedish embassy in Manila at her own request as part of consular protection. At the request of Nau.ch, the Swedish authorities said: "The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware that a Swedish citizen in her seventies who had emigrated from Sweden died in the Philippines on December 6. The relatives have been notified." For reasons of data and privacy protection, the FDFA cannot provide any further information.

Brutal detention conditions

According to nau.ch, the smuggled drugs, known as chrystal meth, were worth over half a million francs. The drugs were hidden in the sides of her suitcase. The woman had previously flown from Abu Dhabi to Manila, according to the report.

The Philippines have a very strict drug policy. The suspected smuggler was facing a prison sentence of up to 40 years. The prison conditions in the Philippines are brutal and have been criticized by human rights organizations.