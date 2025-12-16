  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

6 kilos of meth in her luggage Swiss drug smuggler dies in prison in the Philippines

SDA

16.12.2025 - 19:48

Drug smuggler
Drug smuggler. The Swiss woman during her arrest at Manila Airport in the Philippines.

The Swiss woman during her arrest at Manila Airport in the Philippines.

Image: Bureau of Customs PH

Drug smuggler. She had hidden six kilograms of crystal meth in the casing of her suitcase.

She had hidden six kilograms of crystal meth in the casing of her suitcase.

Image: Bureau of Customs PH

Drug smuggler. A drug-sniffing dog sniffed out the hot goods in the woman's luggage during a drug investigation.

A drug-sniffing dog sniffed out the hot goods in the woman's luggage during a drug investigation.

Image: Bureau of Customs PH

Drug smuggler. She died in prison on December 6.

She died in prison on December 6.

Image: Bureau of Customs PH

Drug smuggler
Drug smuggler. The Swiss woman during her arrest at Manila Airport in the Philippines.

The Swiss woman during her arrest at Manila Airport in the Philippines.

Image: Bureau of Customs PH

Drug smuggler. She had hidden six kilograms of crystal meth in the casing of her suitcase.

She had hidden six kilograms of crystal meth in the casing of her suitcase.

Image: Bureau of Customs PH

Drug smuggler. A drug-sniffing dog sniffed out the hot goods in the woman's luggage during a drug investigation.

A drug-sniffing dog sniffed out the hot goods in the woman's luggage during a drug investigation.

Image: Bureau of Customs PH

Drug smuggler. She died in prison on December 6.

She died in prison on December 6.

Image: Bureau of Customs PH

A Swiss woman is caught and arrested at Manila airport in mid-September with six kilograms of methamphetamine. Now she has died in prison.

Keystone-SDA

16.12.2025, 19:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Swiss woman has died in custody in the Philippines.
  • She was caught with six kilograms of methamphetamine at Manila airport in September.
  • The drugs were worth over half a million francs.
Show more

A Swiss-Swedish dual national has died in prison in the Philippines. She was caught at Manila airport with six kilograms of methamphetamine.

The woman arrested in September was a Swiss-Swedish dual citizen, as the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) wrote on Tuesday at the request of Keystone-SDA. It confirmed a report by the news portal nau.ch.

The woman had been looked after by the Swedish embassy in Manila at her own request as part of consular protection. At the request of Nau.ch, the Swedish authorities said: "The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware that a Swedish citizen in her seventies who had emigrated from Sweden died in the Philippines on December 6. The relatives have been notified." For reasons of data and privacy protection, the FDFA cannot provide any further information.

Brutal detention conditions

According to nau.ch, the smuggled drugs, known as chrystal meth, were worth over half a million francs. The drugs were hidden in the sides of her suitcase. The woman had previously flown from Abu Dhabi to Manila, according to the report.

The Philippines have a very strict drug policy. The suspected smuggler was facing a prison sentence of up to 40 years. The prison conditions in the Philippines are brutal and have been criticized by human rights organizations.

More on the topic

Expert warns of dangers. Cocaine boom in Switzerland - and no one can stop it

Expert warns of dangersCocaine boom in Switzerland - and no one can stop it

"White tsunami"Drug mafia floods Europe with cocaine