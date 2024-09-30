Growth in the Swiss economy remains modest, but is higher than many analysts expect. sda

The Swiss economy continues to pick up speed. The KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH has calculated a value of 105.5 points for September. Experts had expected 100 to 102 points.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich has published its economic barometer for September.

The economic barometer for September stands at 105.5 points.

Analysts had expected a value of 100 to 102 points. Show more

The economic outlook for Switzerland brightened slightly again in September. The KOF Barometer rose by 0.5 points to 105.5 points in September, as reported by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich on Monday.

This puts the barometer well above the expectations of analysts, who had forecast a value between 100.0 and 102.0 points. However, the previous month's value for August was also revised significantly upwards by 3.7 points by the economic researchers (VM 105.0 points).

The individual indicator bundles for the economic sectors almost all showed a more favorable outlook than before. The indicator for the manufacturing industry in particular is pointing clearly upwards. The increase in financial and insurance services, construction and other services was somewhat less pronounced. In the hospitality industry, the rather above-average outlook remained virtually unchanged, the report continues.

Positive values in many economic sectors

On the demand side, the indicators for consumer demand continue to point to a rather above-average development. On the other hand, there is a decline in future foreign demand.

In the manufacturing sector, the indicators for the general business situation, export prospects and intermediate input purchases have improved. In contrast, the indicators for production activity and employment trends pointed to a less favorable development than in the previous month.

In the manufacturing industry, the outlook brightened in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors as well as in the metal industry. In contrast, the outlook for the electrical industry and the textile and clothing sector was gloomier.

SDA