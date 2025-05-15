  1. Residential Customers
0.7 percent Swiss economy shows surprisingly strong growth

SDA

15.5.2025 - 09:00

The Swiss economy is growing surprisingly strongly. (symbolic image)
The Swiss economy is growing surprisingly strongly. (symbolic image)
sda

The Swiss economy performed surprisingly well in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted GDP rose by 0.7% compared to the previous quarter. Experts had only expected growth of 0.2% to 0.5%.

Keystone-SDA

15.05.2025, 09:00

15.05.2025, 09:10

The Swiss economy grew significantly in the first quarter of 2025. That is a surprise.

On an adjusted basis, gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.7% between January and March 2025 compared to the previous quarter, according to the initial estimate published by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) on Thursday. According to the communiqué, the services sector in particular contributed to growth. However, industry also grew overall.

This means that GDP development is clearly above expectations. Economists surveyed by the news agency AWP had only expected growth of 0.2 to 0.5 percent. In the fourth quarter, GDP had increased by 0.5 percent.

However, the extent to which the current growth was driven by pull-forward effects remains an open question. According to economists, there may have been such effects due to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats. Companies may therefore have taken advantage of the even lower tariff environment in the starting quarter. The "Liberation Day" then took place at the start of the second quarter.

The current data is based on a quick estimate by Seco. Basic data that is still incomplete is supplemented with forecast values. The complete and updated data available later could still change the result. The official estimate for the first quarter will be published on June 2.

