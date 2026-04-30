Expectations for the Swiss economy brightened somewhat in April following the surprisingly significant slump in March. However, the leading indicator remains below the long-term average. (archive picture) Keystone

According to the KOF Economic Barometer, expectations for the Swiss economy brightened somewhat in April following the surprisingly significant slump in March. However, the leading indicator remains below the long-term average.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the KOF Institute at ETH Zurich announced on Thursday, the barometer rose by 2.3 points to 97.9 points. In March, the indicator slumped to 95.6 points, falling below the long-term average of 100 points for the first time since the tariff shock in August and September 2025.

With the current value, the indicator is within the range of 95 to 99 points that economists surveyed by AWP had expected in advance.

The indicator bundles for manufacturing, services and consumer demand in particular showed a positive development. The hospitality industry, on the other hand, had to take a back seat.

The KOF Economic Barometer is a so-called leading composite indicator. It is based on a large number of indicators and is intended to show how the Swiss economy will develop in the near future.