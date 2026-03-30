Poor figures from ZurichSwiss economy wobbles - even experts are surprised
SDA
30.3.2026 - 09:27
The Swiss economy is losing momentum. The KOF economic barometer fell significantly in March and is now back below the long-term average - a result that hardly anyone had expected.
Keystone-SDA
30.03.2026, 09:27
SDA
According to the KOF Economic Barometer, expectations for the Swiss economy deteriorated significantly in March. The leading indicator has fallen well below the long-term average.
The barometer fell by a whopping 7.7 points to 96.1 points, as reported by the KOF Institute at ETH Zurich on Monday. The last time it fell below the long-term average of 100 points was after the tariff shock in August and September 2025.
The renewed drop below the 100-point mark comes as a surprise. According to a survey by the news agency AWP, economists had expected values of 100 to 104 points in advance.
Decline on a broad front
According to the KOF Institute, the economic slowdown is taking place across a broad front. Both the production-side and demand-side indicator bundles included in the economic barometer reflected the gloomy outlook. In particular, the indicator bundles for the manufacturing industry and foreign demand had to take a back seat.
The KOF Economic Barometer is a so-called leading composite indicator. It is based on a large number of indicators and is intended to show how the Swiss economy will develop in the near future.