More than 41 percent of those surveyed often felt emotionally exhausted after work. (symbolic image) Keystone

Swiss employees are increasingly emotionally exhausted after work. They are also finding it increasingly difficult to detach themselves from work. These are the findings of the "Good Work Barometer" published on Thursday on behalf of the trade union umbrella organization Travailsuisse.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The barometer is conducted annually by Travailsuisse and the Bern University of Applied Sciences. For the 2025 edition, 1422 people across Switzerland were surveyed.

Four out of ten respondents regularly felt exhausted at the end of their working day. More than a quarter also stated that they had to be available outside of normal working hours, which made it even more difficult to relax.

In turn, around a third of respondents stated that they did not have enough time during the week to recover. A fifth of respondents even found it almost impossible to balance work and private life.

At the same time, 82.6 percent of respondents also stated that they were satisfied with their work - a slight increase compared to the previous year.